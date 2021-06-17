Know the ins and outs of any property before deciding to buy or sell

Buying or insuring property can be intimidating, especially due to the uncertainty associated with property values. But, with relevant and accurate information at your disposal, big decisions – such as choosing the right neighbourhood or right price at which to buy or sell a property – can be made with complete confidence. Having an information partner that can tell you all the details, terms, risks and costs of every buying decision can, therefore, save you headaches and nasty surprises later on.

Created with the modern buyer and seller in mind, SearchShop is a convenient information partner which aims to help users make educated choices. The web and mobile app allow users to perform live searches for property, companies and individual owners on the go. Users can also get instant reports and modify their searches to get specific details about a property’s value and location. In addition to SearchShop’s convenient tools, its built-in safety features make property transactions less intimidating. The application obtains details directly from the source, while secure payment technology allows users to safely complete all transactions without leaving the platform.