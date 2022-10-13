LOOK: Big Zulu unveils grandma’s newly built home

While celebrities all over the world are known for spending their money on flashy cars, expensive booze and luxury vacations, local stars including Makhadzi, Pearl Modiadie, Ntando Duma, Thando Thabethe and now Big Zulu have opted to help their parents and grandparents get their dream homes. Taking to Instagram this week, the “Mali Eningi” hitmaker shared snaps of his grandmother’s newly built home.

The star also shared the image of his gogo’s original mud house with a caption: “Siyabonga kakhulu isiphelile indlu ka gogo🏡bengisehlile ngiye khaya ngiyo penda🦺sekuphelile siyabonga” Loosely translated, it means: “I am grateful to announce that my grandmother’s house is finally completed. I was off home to do the painting and now all done, thank you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) Fans and industry pals including Kwesta, Nomcebo Zikode, Wiseman Mncube, Black Coffee, Thapelo Mokoena and Lerato Mvelase congratulated the KwaZulu-Natal muso on the achievement.

Meanwhile, Big Zulu topped the social media headlines this week after Chris Brown gave a shout-out to a talented South African pupil. In the video that went viral, the girl can be seen singing to the camera as her classmates sing along with her. Clearly impressed by the pupil’s talent, the American star shared the video on his Insta stories with the caption: “Her voice is incredible.”

The song expresses a young girl’s agony as she tells how her father sexually assaults her. The lyrics are from the song “uBaba Ulala Nami” off Big Zulu’s latest album, “Ichwane Lenyoka”. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Big Zulu re-shared the video and wrote “Chris Brown @chrisbrownofficial acknowledges a young South African singer for her outstanding voice which he posted on his Instagram story, she sang a song by the popular South African musician and hitmaker Big Zulu.

