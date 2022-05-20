LOOK: Black Coffee reveals his first interior design project

Grammy award-winning artist Black Coffee has taken to social media to share his latest “proud moment” as he showed off his interior design skills.
It’s no secret how talented Black Coffee is when it comes to music, he is known for having that magic touch that produces hit music. However it seems he has a few hidden talents such as interior designing.
Black Coffee on Friday shared pictures of his interior design collaboration with international award-winning interior architect Tristan du Plessis.
“Proud moment🙏🏿 My 1st work in this space......Interior design colab with an award-winning Tristan du Plessis and Tdps in the heart of Jhb city. Sky’s not the limit, it’s just a view,” tweeted the DJ.
The DJ collaborated with Tristan du Plessis to design his penthouse suite at the Hallmark House Hotel.
The Tristan du Plessis Studios (formerly Studio A) owner is known for his daring, edgy style, his name synonymous with nightclub designs.
He has won awards such as being named as GQ 2019 Designer of The Year
The penthouse suite has luxury brand MaXhosa Home items and even has a hidden CD cabinet on the kitchen island.
It is also filled with artwork pieces such as a huge portrait of the Drive hitmaker.
The internationally renowned DJ’s tweet was filled with many admiring his beautiful work, even award-winning artist J Something remarked that the results were “beautiful”.
That’s beautiful bro. Proud to see your interior design passion coming alive! https://t.co/FNeJdnraa7— JSOMETHING.COM (@jsomethingmusic) May 20, 2022
“That’s beautiful bro.
“Proud to see your interior design passion coming alive!” said J Something.