LOOK: Drake channels Tony Montana as he shows off his Toronto home

Larger than life. Extravagant. Opulent. There are so many ways one could describe Canadian rapper Drake's Toronto mansion. These are just a few that come to mind. The baller lifestyle has been treating the 'God's Plan' rapper very well. And it shows. Recently, he invited Architectural Digest into the sprawling mansion. "Measuring 50 000 square feet, with amenities such as an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight, Drake’s astonishing domicile certainly qualifies as extravagant," writes AD's Mayer Rus.

We know you’ve been begging to see inside @Drake’s Toronto home after glimpses in his videos. We heard you. Take the long-awaited tour of our May cover star’s home here: https://t.co/7ztPv5p4Ha pic.twitter.com/AbDGFYK7yb — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 8, 2020

Envisioned by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, it's a home that many can only just marvel at. Clearly influenced by gangster movies of years past, Drake's subtle homages include exotic woods, limestone and bronze. And yet, Rus mentions there's not a single 'Scarface' poster in sight.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told the publication. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he added.

Take the full tour of @Drake’s luxurious Toronto home here: https://t.co/AOz3VmVlFS pic.twitter.com/Z0bPIJ14JW — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) April 8, 2020

Dubbed The Embassy, Rafauli described the interiors as modern Art Deco while "referencing a classic historical style that has been tweaked and rejuvenated to mirror the spirit of the times as well as the DNA of his high-profile client".

Understood. But one can't help wondering if it's just a tad bit over the top? When AD teased pictures of the mansion on its social media platforms, tweeps had a lot to say. One compared it to a Vegas casino, while another just said it was tacky.



