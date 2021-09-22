LOOK: Inside the Sandton apartment the newly crowned Miss SA 2021 will be calling home

Whoever will be wearing the Miss SA crown this year will be living in luxury in a newly furnished apartment in Sandton. The Official Miss SA organisation gave online users a sneak peak of what she could expect while living in Central Square Sandton for the duration of her reign.

With accents of yellow and on-trend grey, the apartment was brought to life with furnishings from VURSA Furniture & Homeware. Woolworths was tasked with completing the finishing decor touches. The result is an amazing space fit for a queen.

Stunning views over the Sandton skyline makes it the perfect space to entertain family and friends. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa)

Miss SA Shudufadzo Musida will be handing over her crown at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on October 16. The finale will be hosted by radio presenter Anele Mdoda and actor Nico Panagio. The 947 presenter has been working with Miss SA since 2013 as a judge. However, it will be her first time hosting the main event, while Panagia will be hosting the pageant for the second time.

Asked about moving from the judging panel to centre stage, Mdoda said: “It’s the top 10 who are centre stage, I am merely a vehicle that moves the night along with an insight of where the finalists’ minds should be and what the judges will be thinking, and I will be the one giving the audience at home the scoop.” Panagio is happy to be co-hosting along Mdoda. He encourages the top 10 finalists to keep their roots deep and their heads held high. Miss South Africa 2021 will take home a R3 million package of prizes and sponsorships.