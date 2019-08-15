Delicious Monstera is one of the most popular house plants. (Picture: Instagram)

When the delicious monstera leaf became the trendiest decor print, everything from scatter cushions to wallpaper were (still are) covered in it. Now home decor enthusiasts are not only obsessed with the print but the actual plant as well.

This split-leafed plants make regular appearances on Instagram. Whether it’s featured in trendy apartment posts or flat lay shots by influencers, this trendy plant is the “it” plant right now. It even has a hashtag that trends on Mondays - #MonsteraMonday

The delicious monstera isn’t the only plant that Instagrammers are loving right now. If you’re planning on getting a new plant, check out these Insta-famous plants for inspiration.

Chinese Money Plant

This plant gets its name from the coin-shaped leaves that appear to stack on top of each other as they grow. It’s a quirky looking plant referred to by some as a “friendship” plant because it propagates quickly and easy to share.

String of Pearls

You can’t help but love these tiny green strings of pearls. These dainty vivid green plants are mostly found in hanging baskets.

Rubber plant

If you’re looking for a tree-like looking plant to fill a corner space then this easy care plant is great. The large glossy leaves are their most beautiful feature.

ZZ Plant

This plant is indestructible. You don’t have to know anything about the plant to own one. Excellent for those who are rarely home. It’s hardy stems and thick glossy leaves make it a no-brainer must-have.