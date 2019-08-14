Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss South Africa 2019 at the Sun Arena, Time Square. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

New Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi is on top of the world. After being crowned the reigning queen on Women's Day, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology graduate moved into her new R5-million Sandton apartment. During a press conference, Tunzi expressed her excitement at her new digs, which comes fully-furnished and is rent-free for the duration of her reign.

On Tuesday she posted pictures of her place to Instagram and simply captioned it "Home".

The apartment is just one of the perks that comes with the title. Tunzi will also get R3-million worth of sponsorship deals, including a R1m cash prize and a car. The runner-up takes home R250 000 in cash with all Top 16 finalists receiving R25 000.

Zozibini Tunzi posted pictures of her new apartment on Instagram. Pictures: Instagram

She seems to be settling in with a quiet grace after a debate kicked off over her natural beauty. “With beauty it doesn’t bother me so much because beauty is subjective, it depends on who’s looking,” she told Thando Thabethe during an interview on 5FM.

And while chatting about her prize money, Tunzi said she would pay off her student loans.