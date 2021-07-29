LOOK: Ready to give up your brick-and-mortar home and try a vagabond lifestyle on the road? Read this first

Have you ever dreamed of giving up your bricks-and-mortar life, leaving your job, converting an old van into a home and taking to the road? If yes, then join the growing club of “vanlife” enthusiasts. Living in a mobile home has gained traction over recent years with social media and YouTube documentaries stirring many people’s desire to live a simpler and greener life while also being able to travel.

Many who have chosen to live like this are disgruntled by the luxury images social media use to portray the lifestyle, particularly because it gives people the wrong impression of why they chose to live as they do. You only have to do a search to be taken on an idyllic journey with – usually Millennial – couples who give a blow-by-blow account of how they converted an old van and then set off on the road. Row after row of picture-perfect views from their vans are to be seen on their Instagram accounts. The hashtag advertises vanlife as a wealthy and comfortable way of living when, in fact, it is often the opposite with many vanlifers living without high-end luxuries – not through choice but necessity.

The point, after all, says one such vanlifer in Canada, Matt Watson, is the joy that is to be found in simplicity – something that those glamming it up miss out on. Others say the images posted on social media are just glorified photo opportunities and largely responsible not only for the incorrect image portrayed of vanlife, but also the false lure of the lifestyle.

In short, they do not support how their chosen lifestyle is being sold to the world. Vanlife is not for everyone, as many wannabe vanlifers have found over the years. After selling up most of their worldly possessions to buy a van, bus or mobile home, the often harsh realities of the lifestyle set in. Some of the downsides? Serious mechanical problems with the vehicles, that can sometimes be expensive, the problem with finding safe spots to park and the community you would expect between vanlifers on the road is often missing.

Also you have to find places to shower which offer some level of privacy which can be difficult. Of course, the solution to this would be to install an indoor shower but that takes away from already limited space. Depending on the type of van you have, the living space can range from 3m² to 20m², including living, cooking, and sleeping areas and the toilet. Most vanlifers prefer to only use their composting toilets when they are in remote areas, opting to use public toilets in when they are in urban areas. Claire Craig’s realistic take on vanlife on her YouTube channel puts it like this: “You see people with a boyfriend, a dog, always smiling in this van and you think it’s perfect. But it’s not. “Yes you save rent money but fuel is really expensive. Also if you’re not a digital nomad, making money is difficult... and I did eat a lot of tinned beans to help cut costs as I didn’t have an advanced van with a stove and refrigerator.

"Some vanlifers have ablutions onboard that have to be emptied out. I didn't have that so also had to drive till I found a place to go to the bathroom. "Weather is another factor I didn't think of – heavy torrential rains mean some of that water ends up in your van... and mind the mould!"

To put it simply, vanlife can be tough, and so, if you want to pack up your life as you know it and hit the road, you need to be doing so for the right reasons – and be prepared for the challenges, which include that transient living can wreak havoc on your mental health. There are, of course, a number of beautiful benefits to living life on the road, so you need to balance all the elements before choosing to embark on such a lifestyle.

Local is not always so lekker Vanlife overseas, and as depicted on YouTube and social media, can be very different to vanlife in South Africa. Not only can security be more of an issue, depending on where you are travelling, but there are certain rules that need to be adhered to – some of which are unique to this country. You are not allowed to park on the side of the road here, so most local vanlifers park in caravan parks, campsites, national parks, or in the parking areas of bed and breakfast establishments, all of which incur fees.

Pros and cons of van life Pros: Financial freedom from usual monthly bills Travelling and living on your own schedule Having a connection to nature Meeting new people Enjoying new life experiences Living a simpler but more meaningful life. Cons: Lack of space Find safe and private spaces to shower Vehicle breakdowns Stigmas Fuel is expensive Lack of community and good friendships.