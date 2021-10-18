LOOK: This is how you market a R19m house - by posing full frontal nude with its ’selling’ features

Real estate agent David Ferrugio has found instant Instagram fame by cashing in on his ’assets’ to market his latest home listing. Taking to social media, the Los Angeles-based realtor pulled out all the stops when showing off a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Monterey Hills, valued at $1.29-million (about R19-million).

But instead of doing your run-of-the-mill listing, he shared photos of himself as nature intended by going completely naked. Showing off the house’s selling features, Ferrugio took snaps of himself looking completely at home while taking a shower, cooking up something in the kitchen and getting some shut-eye in the main bedroom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID FERRUGIO (@ferrugio) The post soon went viral, with many online users commending him for his cheeky marketing ploy. “Bruhhhh u jus changed the realty (sic) game forever,” commented one user.

Another joked: “Oh, I zoomed in. Any need for a photographer’s assistant?” “Killing me! I bet you have over 20 offers now!,” observed another. Ferrugio’s wacky sense of humour may be the reason for his 13.3K Instagram followers. He even has a podcast, and according to his official website, he’s “a premier real estate advisor and innovative marketing specialist in the Los Angeles market”.

When asked by the New York Post why he decided to use the full-frontal route to market the home, he said: “My clients are aware who they hired and my style of marketing. “I asked them to ‘bear with me’ on this idea,” Ferrugio added. “It was definitely shocking at first, but I explained with conviction that I believed it would work.