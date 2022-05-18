Looking for a reliable moving company service? Let Wise Move take the guesswork out of it

Wise Move is the new online moving companies’ platform that’s here to help you find top-rated moving companies for furniture removals, car transporters, pet couriers, or even bike delivery! It’s now easier than ever to find transportation services for everything and anything you need moved. From finding a delivery service for something you got on Gumtree or Marketplace to moving house, you can find exactly what you’re looking for with one delivery request.

The best part? Every one of the Wise Move approved moving companies are VETTED and VERIFIED by the Wise Move team. Once they start working on the platform, they will also have reviews from Wise Move customers— helping you make an effortless decision for your next move! "If you're looking for a reliable mover, let Wise Move take the guesswork out of it. We've personally vetted each and every moving company on our site, and their verified reviews give you the confidence you need to make a decision." - Wise Move CEO Mr Gediminas.

How does it work? The easy-to-use website allows you to create only one delivery request and get many quotes from movers in your area or on your route.

That means you only have to put in one delivery request for movers to start bidding to win your work. Wise Move quotes are better because movers can optimize their routes and loads to make them more economical. Better for your wallet and the environment!

What makes Wise Move unique? Wise Move only allows vetted movers to bid for work on their platform. All their information is openly available on the platform, and you can see their past work experience and reviews. The Wise Move team manually approves each service provider— only the best make the cut. Finally, perhaps one of the biggest features of the Wise Move platform is that verified clients can leave feedback and rate their experiences— which helps you choose the best service provider for your move.

It’s impossible for companies to hide poor service, so their motivation will always be to provide the best possible experience to their Wise Move clients. Designed to simplify the entire moving process, everything you need is on one platform. Wise Move isn’t new to the moving industry as it already has an established global footprint. With over 10 000+ verified users and an average rating of 9.6 out of 10 across their global sites, Wise Move is transforming the way people move.

“We're excited about expanding into Africa and bringing the local moving industry online," said Mr Gediminas. Is Wise Move available in my area? Yes, Wise Move is available all over South Africa. Some of the more popular destinations include Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Pretoria, and Port Elizabeth, but you can find them anywhere from Graaff-Reinet to Nelspruit.