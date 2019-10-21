Thirteen percent also confessed they had gone away while they were meant to be house-watching, without telling their neighbours. Picture: Pixabay

London - It's how many of us ensure we can relax on holiday – we ask a neighbour to keep an eye on our home and feed the pets while we’re away - secure in the thought that someone is looking after abode. But it may not be so wise to hand over the house keys – because a quarter of house watchers admit in new research that they don’t bother checking the property even once.

Thirteen percent also confessed they had gone away while they were meant to be house-watching, without telling their neighbours.

And almost four in 10 reported something went wrong, ranging from the alarm sounding to more major problems. The survey of 1 600 Britons found 65% had looked after a neighbour’s house. Six out of 10 had never had a problem.

But of those who had difficulties, 15% confessed to killing plants by accident and 10% said they had forgotten to feed pets.