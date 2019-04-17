Berlin - The former lavish home of a disgraced German cleric, who was known as the "Bishop of Bling" for his free-spending ways, has opened as a museum. Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst resigned in 2014 as bishop of Limburg, a city north of Frankfurt, after intense criticism of the 31 million euros (43 million dollars) spent renovating his residence, including the fitting of a 15,000-euro bathtub.

The diocese of Limburg opened the doors to the public on Tuesday evening to show off its new, more modest features.

The ground floor is being used to show exhibitions, the current one featuring a history of the Limburg diocese. The basement has been transformed into an archival space.

A chapel on the complex that was once meant for Tebartz-van Elst's private use has been opened to the public.

Tebartz-van Elst's successor, Georg Baetzing, welcomed visitors at the opening. Upon taking the position in Limburg in 2016, Baetzing declined to move into the church residence.

Associated Press