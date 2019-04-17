Limburg’s Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst in his private chapel at the bishop’s residence in Limburg an der Lahn, central Germany December 12, 2012. (BORIS ROESSLER/AFP/DPA)
An aerial view shows the new constructed seat of the bishopric of Limburg, central Germany, on October 9, 2013. The costs for the new seat of bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst has risen to 31 million euros. (THOMAS FREY/AFP/DPA)
Bishop of Limburg Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst walking out of the cathedral in Limburg an der Lahn, central Germany on August 30, 2013. (FREDRIK VON ERICHSEN/AFP)
Berlin - The former lavish home of a disgraced German cleric, who was known as the "Bishop of Bling" for his free-spending ways, has opened as a museum.

Franz-Peter Tebartz-van Elst resigned in 2014 as bishop of Limburg, a city north of Frankfurt, after intense criticism of the 31 million euros (43 million dollars) spent renovating his residence, including the fitting of a 15,000-euro bathtub.

The diocese of Limburg opened the doors to the public on Tuesday evening to show off its new, more modest features.

The ground floor is being used to show exhibitions, the current one featuring a history of the Limburg diocese. The basement has been transformed into an archival space.

A chapel on the complex that was once meant for Tebartz-van Elst's private use has been opened to the public.

Tebartz-van Elst's successor, Georg Baetzing, welcomed visitors at the opening. Upon taking the position in Limburg in 2016, Baetzing declined to move into the church residence.

Associated Press