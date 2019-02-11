Out of all our five senses, our olfactory nerves are the ones that work overtime. A certain scent can conjure up memories and stir emotions. And like a fine wine, the perfect fragrance can captivate and enthrall. It’s not hard to imagine those same heavenly scents wafting through your home with our top picks of high-end home fragrances.

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Diffuser (175ml)

R1370

A modern classic, the peppery basil and aromatic white thyme bring an unexpected twist to the scent of limes on a Caribbean breeze. Understated and sleekly designed, the three diffusers continuously add an enveloping scent to any space.

www.woolworths.co.za







Charlotte Rhys Pillow Spray (300ml)

R146.50

Clean, fresh and zesty, fill your home with top notes of yuzu, bergamot, lemon and tarragon, while lily of the valley, nutmeg, water lily and reseda perfume the heart. Safe to use on pillows, linen, towels, curtains and carpets.

www.charlotterhys.co.za





d'Ambience SOH Collection‎ Chloe Mar Reed Diffusers (100ml)

R299

A refreshing, clean and crisp scent that is recognisable anywhere, Chloe Mar has undernotes of lemon grass and green tea extracts, while the unusual addition of rattan reed balls increase the surface area and enhance the scent dispersion.

sohcollections.co.za







Acqua di Parma Room Spray Tea Leaves (180ml)

R1540

A pleasant green aromatic fragrance. The freshness of Oolong tea leaves melts with the soft notes of jasmine and orange blossoms. The room spray closes with a rich cedar wood and tonka beans base.

www.acquadiparma.com







Dr Vranjes Room Spray Aqua (250ml)

R400

With aromatic notes of basil leaves and intense marine notes, the Aqua room spray evolves into white musk and salt for added character and personality. Dr Vranjes recommends using this fragrance in the bathroom or living room.

www.homescents.co.za



