MaXhosa's designer rug auctioned for R431K

Laduma of Maxhosa auctions designer rug for R431 000 to raise funds for education. World-renowned fashion designer, Laduma Ngxokolo, and leading SA food brand, Tastic Rice, recently joined forces to raise funds for education. The founding pillar for the TasticXLaduma educational fund was driven by the need to support students across South Africa by giving them access to higher education and paving the way for future leaders. The duo housed an online auction over seven days on and celebrated with a dinner at the MaXhosa store. Kickstarting the education fund, Tastic pledged over a quarter of a million rand and opened up the fund to pledges from all South Africans.

To further raise funds, Ngxokolo, founder of Maxhosa Africa, designed a one of a kind rug that embodies the core values and principles of this unique collaboration and was auctioned off.

Thembi Sehloho, the Marketing Director at Tiger Brands, commented: “It has always been important to the Tastic brand to be able to give back through the use of spaces that inspire, educate and touch the hearts of our consumers and we think closing off this unprecedented year with this exclusive and limited edition rug is a perfect fit.”

The event was attended by many bidders who wanted a shot at owning the beautiful piece that would serve as a reminder of paying it forward for the country’s future leaders.

The winning bidder, who wishes to stay anonymous, took the rug home at an impressive R431 000, giving lucky individuals 431 000 chances for an education.

“I never tire in telling the story of how my success is rooted in the act of someone demonstrating the spirit of Ubuntu by investing in my education, and I feel privileged to be able to contribute towards changing someone’s life the way mine was changed,” Ngxokolo shared.

He added: “I hope this rug, which is a labour of love, constantly serves as a reminder to the winning bidder that they have contributed to building to someone’s future.”