The new royal baby will have its nursery decorated using vegan-friendly paint in ‘gender neutral’ colours, according to reports.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, whose first child with Prince Harry is due in April, is said to have chosen the Organic and Natural Paint Company’s Auro range, which is not tested on animals and is odourless, non-toxic and eco-friendly.

The paints were developed by British father-of-two Chris Ridley in response to genetic breathing issues in his family.

They are infused with rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils, which are said to enhance memory, boost immune systems and stimulate creativity. Unlike many other paints, they are not made with milk or beeswax.

The Sun newspaper claimed that Meghan and Harry, who have chosen not to find out the sex of their child, had opted for ‘safe’ white and grey shades for the nursery at Frogmore Cottage, their new home.

Kensington Palace declined to comment but the paint firm said on social media: ‘Wow, we’re in the news today! It seems Meghan Markle has chosen the Organic and Natural Paint Co for her nursery!’

The newspaper also claimed the couple were installing ‘childproof windows’ and a £50,000 ‘eco boiler’ as part of £3million renovations on the Windsor property.

