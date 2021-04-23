Most common places in your home that could spread the flu virus

With the arrival of flu season, it’s time to beware: the virus may be lurking almost anywhere, especially in your home.

Experts believe that flu viruses are mainly spread from person to person through respiratory droplets that are expelled when someone who is sick coughs, sneezes or talks.

A less common form of transmission may happen when someone touches a contaminated surface or object. Using soap and water or alcohol-based hand rubs or wipes help prevent the spread of flu this way, experts say.

By practising a few simple things and cleaning regularly at home, you can help keep your family healthy and prevent the flu from spreading.

Light switches

You touch them multiple times a day, so don't forget to clean these high-traffic spaces often.

Use a home-made antibacterial wipe or a microfibre cloth lightly dampened with all-purpose cleaner. Don't spray directly onto the plate, it's best to spray onto the cloth. Wipe over the switch plate and surrounding wall, removing all dirt and grime. Be careful not let the liquid inside.

Linen

If you are caring for someone who is sick at home with the flu, you may want to wash linen like bedding and towels often to get rid of germs.

Toys

If your little one has the flu, they can spread it in the whole house with toys. Designate a few “sick toys” that you can easily clean every day until your child feels better and keep others tucked away so it is easy to manage the toys.

Keyboard

Some South African are working from home and spending most of their time on a PC or Laptop. Your keyboard is a germ collector and may be a flu spreader if you happen to share it with a family member.

Although it may be hard to clean all of those crevices, clean it often to avoid the spread of flu.

Ventilation

One step you can take is to provide enough air circulation within your home to help keep viruses out. Ventilation can affect how sickness spreads throughout the air, and that the more stagnant the air is, the more likely it is for diseases to spread.

