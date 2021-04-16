Multi-purpose areas: Here’s how to get more out of one space in your home
Every time I walk into a hotel room, I’m amazed by how much they are able to fit in there.
No matter how small a hotel room is, they fit in a little desk, a dresser, a closet, kitchen nook and of course a toilet and bathroom.
Then I get home and it feels like I don’t have enough space even though I can fit two small hotel rooms in my lounge.
How crazy is that.
If you utilise a space in your home creatively you can get so much more out of it. Here are a few ideas on how to do so.
1. Use the dead space under your staircase. People often close that space and turn it into a storage area. Yes of course that a great idea but why not try something different.
How about a mini-bar area! It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant. A drinks trolley and a few beautiful pot plants will instantly transform that dead space.
2. A coffee station in the guest room. Not an entire kitchen. Just a little table with a small kettle or coffee machine and all the goodies needed for a wake-up cup of coffee. Your visitors can wake up and make a cup of coffee and chill in bed until they are ready to join the company.
3. So many people have either opted for, or have been forced to work from home. Even though many either from their bed, or have created a space in the bedroom, it’s not the ideal place. You shouldn’t be working in the same space you sleep in.
The lounge area is a much better place to set up a little work space. Opt for similar tones as the rest of your lounge furniture and decor so that it blends in.
4. Enclosed balconies have so much potential. Depending on how big the area is, you can do a combination of things in it.
Create a lounging area with a workout corner. If you’re already using the space as for lounging, simple add a little table and two chairs to create an intimate dining corner.
5. Many homes are designed with an open-plan kitchen and lounge area. If you’re a busy mom and need to keep a watchful eye on your little, then create a little play area.
Set up a play tent on one corner. Fill it with their favourite toys and games and you’ll be able to cook while they play.
