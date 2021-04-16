Multi-purpose areas: Here’s how to get more out of one space in your home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Every time I walk into a hotel room, I’m amazed by how much they are able to fit in there. No matter how small a hotel room is, they fit in a little desk, a dresser, a closet, kitchen nook and of course a toilet and bathroom. Then I get home and it feels like I don’t have enough space even though I can fit two small hotel rooms in my lounge. How crazy is that.

If you utilise a space in your home creatively you can get so much more out of it. Here are a few ideas on how to do so.

1. Use the dead space under your staircase. People often close that space and turn it into a storage area. Yes of course that a great idea but why not try something different.

How about a mini-bar area! It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant. A drinks trolley and a few beautiful pot plants will instantly transform that dead space.

MINI bar. Picture: Pinterest

2. A coffee station in the guest room. Not an entire kitchen. Just a little table with a small kettle or coffee machine and all the goodies needed for a wake-up cup of coffee. Your visitors can wake up and make a cup of coffee and chill in bed until they are ready to join the company.

COFFEE basics. Picture: Pinterest

3. So many people have either opted for, or have been forced to work from home. Even though many either from their bed, or have created a space in the bedroom, it’s not the ideal place. You shouldn’t be working in the same space you sleep in.

The lounge area is a much better place to set up a little work space. Opt for similar tones as the rest of your lounge furniture and decor so that it blends in.

WORK from your lounge. Picture: Pinterest

4. Enclosed balconies have so much potential. Depending on how big the area is, you can do a combination of things in it.

Create a lounging area with a workout corner. If you’re already using the space as for lounging, simple add a little table and two chairs to create an intimate dining corner.

DINING corner on your balcony. Picture: Instagram

5. Many homes are designed with an open-plan kitchen and lounge area. If you’re a busy mom and need to keep a watchful eye on your little, then create a little play area.

Set up a play tent on one corner. Fill it with their favourite toys and games and you’ll be able to cook while they play.

PLAY corner for the little ones. Picture: Pinterest

Read the latest issue of Home Improver here.