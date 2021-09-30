Neimil partners with H&M Home
South African lifestyle brand Neimil has partnered with H&M Home to sell its products at selected H&M Home shop-in-shops in South Africa.
Founded by Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa, Neimil is a design and lifestyle brand that focuses on interior design, fashion and art.
It tells the authentic African stories using the founders’ shared love for design and photography, merging the two worlds to create uniquely designed handcrafted products that are perfect for the modern space or closet.
“The ethos of Neimil is to tell authentic stories through our products and to always re-invent the narrative of what handcraft is.
“Expect a piece of ourselves in this collection, a feeling of love and warmth. H&M is giving us a platform to share our story and our craft with the world and in turn, supporting us in their stores to help us grow. This felt right, and this is why we are here,” says Mothoa, co-founder of Neimil.
Caroline Nelson, country manager at H&M South Africa, says through this partnership, the brand aims to support small business owners and promote the local design industry within the country.
“We are so excited to offer our customers the opportunity to shop this beautiful collection at our selected stores, and to include locally-made, handcrafted products to our existing H&M Home product selection in-store,” says Nelson.
The new Neimil collection will be out on November 4 at selected H&M Home stores.