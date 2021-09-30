Neimil partners with H&M Home

South African lifestyle brand Neimil has partnered with H&M Home to sell its products at selected H&M Home shop-in-shops in South Africa. Founded by Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa, Neimil is a design and lifestyle brand that focuses on interior design, fashion and art.

It tells the authentic African stories using the founders’ shared love for design and photography, merging the two worlds to create uniquely designed handcrafted products that are perfect for the modern space or closet. “The ethos of Neimil is to tell authentic stories through our products and to always re-invent the narrative of what handcraft is. “Expect a piece of ourselves in this collection, a feeling of love and warmth. H&M is giving us a platform to share our story and our craft with the world and in turn, supporting us in their stores to help us grow. This felt right, and this is why we are here,” says Mothoa, co-founder of Neimil.