Now this is how you win at life! Guy shares wi-fi password with armed response and now he gets 24hr security

Paying for added security of an armed response unit is a monthly expense many South Africans can’t afford. But one guy has found the perfect workaround this by sharing his wi-fi password with the local security companies in his area, a move that has been described as pure genius by fellow online users.

Sharing his hack on Twitter, YouTuber @MisterFlak wrote: “I created a separate wi-fi guest channel on my router and gave it 20mbps speed, gave the password to all the local security companies. “Now they sit outside all day. #freesecurity”

I created a seperate wifi guest channel on my router and gave it 20mbps speed, gave the password to all the local security companies.



Now they sit outside all day.#freesecurity pic.twitter.com/PacDrqSZ1O — Mister Flak (@MisterFlak) October 29, 2021 This dude might as well come inside. He's lives here pic.twitter.com/0Ms7JA7VVa — Mister Flak (@MisterFlak) October 30, 2021 His post was soon flooded with comments from other tweeps who commended him on thinking outside of the box.

Some even added their own suggestions. “I went the other way, set up a free wi-fi with a squid proxy that inverts all web pages you surf on it,” commented one tweep. When someone asked how well does the set up really work, MisterFlak responded with: “Yeah, works like a bomb. We'll, I mean not all day, but they're often here. At least 10 times a day.”

“So basically, if I sit outside your house, I get speeds more than 3x faster than my current one, hmmm sounds like a plan. Jokes aside, that is actually really smart, and it seems they love it,” said another. For those who don’t plan on going the free wi-fi route, there are other effective ways to make sure your home is secured. “Install a dual-link alarm system supported by a reputable security company. This will offer you and your family year-round protection, and you will probably also pay a lower household insurance premium if you have one,” says Shaun Rademeyer, CEO of BetterLife Home Loans.