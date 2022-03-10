Pantry goals! Khloe Kardashian’s walk-in pantry is more organised than a supermarket

If you watched the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Durban” you’re probably still dreaming about Sorisha Naidoo’s jaw-dropping walk-in closet. While a walk-in closet might be a fashionista's dream, a well-organised pantry is right at the top of any homemaker’s dream.

Khloe Kardashian is clearly one of those homemakers. I’m sure you’ve seen those TikTok videos where women show how they refill and neatly organise stunning storage jars in their kitchens. The videos that have you thinking that your kitchen is a hot mess in comparison. Well, if those make you feel inadequate, then the reality TV star’s pantry will leave you floored.

Sharing photos in an online article for her lifestyle brand Poosh, Khloe’s fans got a glimpse of her pristine pantry. Illuminated shelves filled with everything you could possibly think of. Condiments, sauces and salad dressing on spinning trays and dried goods in beautiful glass jars. Even her cookbooks have special storage boxes.

A look inside Khloe Kardashian’s pantry. Picture: Twitter On the top shelf, she has a large variety of cake stands and on another shelf she has a green floral crockery set on display. She even has a dedicated baking goods section with rows of toppings, sugar and sprinkles. Folks can’t get enough of the mother-of-one’s fab pantry and took to Twitter to share their views.

When I say I want my home to be organized and clean I expect NO LESS than Khloe Kardashian’s pantry pic.twitter.com/wqMnHVcgXE — Liz Kardash (@lizpkardash) March 8, 2022 Twitter user @DrMom_Cooks’s post about the pantry has received more than 7K likes. She said: “There is OCD, and then there's Khloe Kardashian.” There is OCD, and then there's Khloe Kardashian 😱💕 #KhloesPantry pic.twitter.com/F62RILQTfl — Silindile Izintombi💃🏽💃🏽💕💕❤️❤️ (@DrMom_Cooks) March 9, 2022 One person responded saying, “That what I need. Look like I’m walking into a grocery store but it’s my pantry”, while another said, “Even a supermarket is not this organised.” I literally love this pantry so much😭😭🥺😍 https://t.co/NEtploIv0D — Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) March 9, 2022

