‘Pee first because it’s warm’ - Mzansi reacts to frozen toilet water tweet

On Monday morning our social media feeds were inundated with images of the folk in Johannesburg having fun in the snow as temperatures dropped below zero. It looked like scenes from movies with people throwing snowballs and building snowmen.

While it looked like everyone was having fun, they still had to deal with the icy weather. So it wasn’t all fun and games when you had to be in a freezing cold house. It was so bad that this Twitter user, Noxolo’s (@___xols) toilet water even froze. Who knew a thing like that could even happen?

Well then again, who would have thought it would snow in Joburg. Her tweet was simply captioned: “Guysss…” along with the picture of the toilet bowl with the frozen water inside it.

Guysss… pic.twitter.com/qemqhvqoqM — Noxolo (@___xols) July 10, 2023 Of course, South Africans couldn’t resist hopping onto the tweet and some of the responses were hilarious. @lumkaplaatjie said: “Imagine how cold the seat is.” “Sh*t used to hit the fan now it breaks the ice,” commented @imalikhomagaqa.

@Thabiso_Kgabung responded: “Pee first because its warm. It'll melt. I can't teach you everything.” Pee first because its warm. It'll melt. I can't teach you everything pic.twitter.com/kHG8V8nEMO — Thabiso Kgabung (@Thabiso_Kgabung) July 10, 2023