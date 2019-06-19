Think natural colourways like whites, soft browns, warm golds and greys and key materials - these are all easy additions to create a relaxing space, inspired by luxury and comfort. Picture: Pixabay

Trust the Scandanavians to lead the pack when it comes effortless decor style. After introducing us to the cosy Danish Hygge lifestyle, they’ve now taken Scandi-chic to new heights with the Nordic Retreat trend. Described as uncomplicatedly stylish with minimum effort, it centres around warm and inviting neutral colours combined with natural layered materials. “As our screen time increases, this trend is a great way to create tactile, natural experiences in your home. The materials featuring prominently under this trend are great for the everyday modern family,” enthused Alon Sachs, co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living.

Think natural colourways like whites, soft browns, warm golds and greys and key materials (sheepskin, wool and wicker) - these are all easy additions to create a relaxing space, inspired by luxury and comfort.

“Although inspired by Nordic styles, this trend fits perfectly into the South African lifestyle and can be incorporated through the use of wood and wicker pieces,” added Sachs.

“In addition, this soft colour palette beautifully encapsulates early mornings in the African bushveld – think soft sand tones, pale grey skies and the earthy grey-browns in the coats of most wildlife.

Nicki Ellis, designer of nature-inspired Love Milo homeware, suggests bringing in some signature pieces to evoke both the colours and textures. "While the colour palette is neutral, it is warmed up by lovely golds and soft greys," she agreed.

"Burnished bronze pieces will bring an African touch to the Nordic theme. Adding a fleecy sheepskin to a room evokes all the luxury of the Nordic Retreat trend blended with a distinctly SA texture."

Here’s how to achieve the look:

Brenda Hanging Lamp

R1,995

Made from natural women ratten, the Brenda Hanging Lamp is available in two sizes - small and large.

Shop it: lagrangeinteriors.co.za



Tamara Sideboard

R8,999

The Tamara sideboard is a modern retake of the retro-style design that speaks volumes when it comes to understated style.

Shop it: www.home.co.za



Monkey Decor Leaf Bowl (resin)

R820

Available in black, brown, white, gold and copper, these quirky pieces lighten the drama in any room.

Shop it: www.jennyrobert.co.za



Compass Chaise

R25,995

A contemporary styled deep buttoned chaise fully upholstered in leather and microfiber fabric, the Compass Chaise is water and stain resistant. Perfect for a lounge or bedroom space.

Shop it: mobelli.co.za



Love Milo Sheepskin

R1,200

Fashioned from 100% sheepskin, add warmth and texture to your room with this luxurious throw - it’s bound to be a favourite winter accessory.

Shop it: www.lovemilo.com



Wild Willow Scatter

R1,095

Made from natural hemp, the natural printed design on the Wild Willow Scatter is reminiscent of the African bushveld.

Shop it: www.weylandts.co.za



