PICS: Inside Harry and Meghan's £14.5m LA mansion

London - They’ve left behind their home on a royal estate, but Harry and Meghan’s new surroundings are even more palatial, it would seem. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, are living in a £14.5-million Beverly Hills mansion after stepping back from public duties. Photographs shared on social media by its owner offer a glimpse of the luxurious interior – though the style may not be to everyone’s taste. The home, with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and views over Los Angeles, is on 22 acres in an exclusive guarded community. It is owned by Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry, who has posted several pictures of it on Instagram over the past seven years.

The mansion is certainly a step up from Frogmore Cottage, the five-bedroom home Harry and Meghan still have on the queen’s Windsor estate. That house, described as "cosy rather than grand" was built from five staff properties, some said to have been in a poor condition, using £2.4-million of taxpayers’ money which the couple are gradually repaying. They also dug into their own pockets for the fixtures and fittings.

Perry’s photographs show the LA mansion has a Roman-style sunken whirlpool bath, lounge with high ceilings and a spacious kitchen – plus a chic white and grey nursery designed for his son Aman, now five.

There is also a wood-panelled study – with ornate fireplace and huge desk – which Harry and Meghan could use a home office. A similar wood-panelled backdrop could be seen behind the couple as they took part in a Zoom video conference with mental health workers last week.

It is not known whether Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are renting the property or staying as guests of Perry, whom they are believed to know through their mutual friend, TV host Oprah Winfrey. Perry has a main home in Atlanta and another property in the Hollywood Hills.

Daily Mail