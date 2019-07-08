The key to redecorating is to consider your space and take your time - don’t buy the first piece you like. Picture: Supplied

Decorating your home is all about expressing your personality - it’s in the colours you pick, the furniture you love and the accents you choose. Keeping mind when trying to create that perfect look you’ve been dreaming of, there are a number of elements to consider and a few design mistakes to avoid. “Your home should be a liveable space; a sanctuary after a long day at work. But all of that can unravel with just a few redecorating mistakes,” cautioned Alon Sachs, co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living.

“The key to redecorating is to consider your space and take your time - don’t buy the first piece you like, but rather shop around to find furniture that will work well with what you already have.”

Keep calm and redecorate

The size of your room is one of the first considerations you should look at, as the furniture and decor you choose depends on the available space in the room, explained Sachs.

Before redecorating, consider the following:

Colour

Look at what colours are already in the space, and how these can be drawn together through decor accessories and rugs.

Traffic

The arrangement of your furniture influence how people enter, exit and move through the room.

Budget

Decide on how much money you want to spend and then decide which types of pieces you want to purchase. This will determine if you can afford big-ticket items, or if you’re going to update the room with smaller items such as coffee tables, decor accessories, and rugs.

Lighting

Too little lighting will limit your vision and too much lighting won’t be comfortable for your eyes, which means you will spend less time in that room.

With so many options available to the average buyer, redecorating your home can quickly become daunting. Sachs offers a few redecorating mistakes you should avoid while restyling your room:

Don’t scatter cushions everywhere

Cushions are meant to add comfort, not limit seating space. Limit accent cushions to two or three on a couch, depending on the size of the sofa. Only use more if you have a large L-shaped sofa.

Don’t force a colour scheme

Just because you have a sofa in a statement colour, such as pink, doesn’t mean everything else has to match that colour. Rather work with complimentary colours, tied together with decor pieces, scatter cushions, rugs and artwork.

Don’t skip the centre of the room

It's important that your living room has a noticeable centre: this could be a coffee table, ottoman or group of chairs. If you have a larger room, use multiple centre points, such as a coffee table at one end of the room and an additional seating area at the other.

Don’t skimp on quality

While it can be tempting to buy inexpensive furniture, what you save in money you often lose in quality. For important items, always buy the best you can afford. Otherwise, you might find yourself replacing those cheaper pieces sooner than you thought.

Don’t create a space you can’t use

Be honest with yourself about what you need in the space. If your pets cuddle with you on the couch, you’re going to need a durable, stain resistant fabric. This goes for everything in your home. Don’t try to live in a home that does not suit your lifestyle.

“Your home is your personal space and should reflect the people who live in it. If you need help, ask for suggestions. But the final decisions should be yours and you need to feel comfortable in your space,” Sachs concluded.