Plastic-Free July: Effective ways to cut down on single-use plastic

Did you know that by 2050 it’s predicted there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean? It's a sobering fact, considering every nation is part of the problem but also part of the solution.

In South Africa in particular, we use between 30kg to 50kg of plastic per person per year, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

The plastic pandemic is strangling our planet. That's why it's important to observe Plastic-free July as a call to action. It's a global call to everyone to say "no thank you" to single-use plastic shopping bags, takeaway cups, drinking straws and other items that are contributing to the pollution crisis currently plaguing our oceans and environment.

Over these past few months, the coronavirus pandemic has had another devastating effect; disposable masks, gloves and hand sanitiser bottles have added to the pollution crisis in our oceans and on our shorelines.

As part of Plastic-free July, Faithful to Nature is asking South Africans to opt for recycled mask options like those made by WAYSTD which are double-layered masks made of 65 percent recycled PET bottles.