Plastic-Free July: Effective ways to cut down on single-use plastic
Did you know that by 2050 it’s predicted there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean? It's a sobering fact, considering every nation is part of the problem but also part of the solution.
In South Africa in particular, we use between 30kg to 50kg of plastic per person per year, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.
The plastic pandemic is strangling our planet. That's why it's important to observe Plastic-free July as a call to action. It's a global call to everyone to say "no thank you" to single-use plastic shopping bags, takeaway cups, drinking straws and other items that are contributing to the pollution crisis currently plaguing our oceans and environment.
Over these past few months, the coronavirus pandemic has had another devastating effect; disposable masks, gloves and hand sanitiser bottles have added to the pollution crisis in our oceans and on our shorelines.
As part of Plastic-free July, Faithful to Nature is asking South Africans to opt for recycled mask options like those made by WAYSTD which are double-layered masks made of 65 percent recycled PET bottles.
“We have created a three-birds-one-stone kind of situation: Buy one WAYSTD Mask off the Faithful to Nature website, and we will donate one to people in need, all while supporting the Sustainable Sea Trust with a R20 donation from each sale off our site. In all this adversity, we still have the power to create positive change and protect the precious African coastline," said Robyn Smith, Faithful to Nature founder.
Other ways to limit your plastic use include:
- Swap out your sanitary pads (each one individually wrapped) and opt for reuseable santitary pads
- Go back to basics with a stainless razor.
- Swap your plastic toothbrush for a bamboo option
- Invest in a reusable straw, coffee cup and water bottle.
- Where possible, taking your own toiletries when you travel. Better still if they come without packaging.
- Taking your own bags to the supermarket (if you don’t do so already), including reusable bags for fruit, veggies, nuts and bread.
- Look for reusable options with things like food covering and food wrapping.
- If you don’t already do so, start recycling.
- If your office doesn’t recycle, encourage them to start.
- If you must use plastic, try to make sure it is the sort that can and will be recycle.