Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson to document real estate career in new series

The 36-year-old television personality and former Playboy star recently became part of the Los Angeles real estate world after joining the high-profile team at real estate company Douglas Elliman.

And Kendra is now set to document her new career path in a six-part reality series titled ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’, which will be shown on Discovery Plus.

In a statement, Kendra said: "I've been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans. Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!"

The former ‘Kendra on Top’ star – who has son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, seven, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett – passed her real estate exam last year and posted the news in June, just weeks after celebrating her birthday.