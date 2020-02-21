The Trend Kitchen feature will highlight the best across various aspects of kitchen design. Pictures: Supplied

Kitchens are often a very chaotic environment and trying to find some calm, is just what your kitchen space may need. Neutral tones create an atmosphere of tranquillity and peace. They also make for an easily adapted space that can transform from traditional to country to contemporary.

Earth tones and the warmth of wood and stone, along with the rich patina of various metals, combine to set the harmonious mood you require.

At Decorex Cape Town you can see this in action via the Trend Kitchen feature, compliments of Cosentino. The stand dishes up the best directional design and serves as the launching pad to showcase how you can transform your kitchen space with simple muted tones with the use of the company’s Dekton Slim line.



The Trend Kitchen feature will highlight the best across various aspects of kitchen design – from surfaces that combine inspiration and function, to spaces that blend living and working zones into one seamless and aesthetic whole.

You’ll be wowed by in-situ settings that combine flooring, worktops, lighting, splashbacks and more in layered and interactive spaces.

One such product which epitomises this merging of form and function, aesthetic and practical appeal is Cosentino’s Dekton Slim, which will take pride of place in the display.

A high-performance covering for a range of applications, including wall and door cladding as well as cabinets, splashbacks, and furniture, the product opens up a world of creative potential with 10 new colours on offer.