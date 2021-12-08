'Restoration opportunity.' Says who? Burnt-out Cape Town home on market for R3.9m

Hands up those of you who goes onto property websites and searches through listings, like you just won the Lotto? My personal requirements are four bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, underfloor heating, an entertainment area and a gigantic swimming pool – the list goes on and on.

I normally set my budget between R3m and R5m just to see what my imaginary savings can get me. Even fixer-uppers are fine, as long as you can put your mark on them. But a shell of a house that’s been practically gutted by a fire? That sounds more like a renovation nightmare. How far would you go for the house of your dreams? If it ticks all the right boxes, like being in a sought-after area, the plot size is reasonable, and it has a first-class view of Table Mountain, the only problem is that it needs a whole lot of work.

Actually, that’s an understatement – you’re just basically buying the land for R3.9m. The house in question has been marketed on Property24 as a “Restoration opportunity in Upper Rondebosch.”

3 bedroom house for sale in Rondebosch, Cape Town for R4,2 million 🙉🙉 pic.twitter.com/FstKZ5F4Vi — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) December 6, 2021 Capetonians know the exorbitant costs of property, especially when close to the city centre. Sound like a steal, right? “Steeped in history, this home was once part of the old Rustenburg farm, a portion of which was consolidated into Cecil John Rhodes’ Groote Schuur Estate,” reads the description for the 3-bedroom home.

To sweeten the deal, the house has been marked down from R4.2m to R3.9m. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that most of the building has been burnt to a light crisp. “A huge amount of work has been done on the floors, walls, structural bracing and roof.” Judging from the pictures, said roof and floors seem to be non-existent. The bright side is that “all approvals and architects plans to be provided to the new fortunate owner of this very special site”.