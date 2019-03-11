Clever Little Monkey Mitra Cot Bed.

As the world eagerly awaits the birth of the Sussex baby in April, hawk-eyed royal baby watchers are on the lookout for clues as to the gender of the impending arrival. Reportedly, it’s a boy after the couple had been telling only close friends and family. Even so, Kensington Palace insiders are saying because they refuse to conform to gender norms, Harry and Meghan are instead opting for a gender-neutral modern nursery.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a royal expert added: “Don’t expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it’s going to be a monochrome palette - whites and greys, I’m told, will be the colour theme for baby Sussex’s nursery.”

When it comes to luxe nurseries, South African designer brands are more than equipped to take on the task. And if Harry and Meghan are still at odds on which items to fill their modern nursery with, we’ve got a few suggestions for a stylish, contemporary look.

MIA Olive Green Nursing Daybed

Price: R8 632

MIA’s nursing daybed is the perfect angle recline, in a stylish design and premium finish for nursing your child. Firm enough to get in and out of without waking them, but comfortable enough to doze off during night feeds. A dark finish avoids seeing muck and mess, while velvet fabric is still so fashionably chic.

Own it: something-desired.com/collections/kiddies-range



Clever Little Monkey Mitra Cot Bed - Graphite

Price: R8 990

The Mitra Cot Bed is adjustable to three levels to be systematically lowered as baby develops. As soon as your toddler is ready to graduate from the cot, you can remove the side panels to reveal a perfect toddler bed with a comforting high headboard.

Own it: cleverlittlemonkey.co.za

Baby Belle Hand-crafted Rene Compactum

Price: R12 999 - R15 500

Handcrafted with shaker-panelled door front detail, the Rene is finished off with crystal handles and bun feet. All drawers are set on German telescopic runners, while the paints are non-toxic and lead-free.

Own it: www.babybelle.co.za

Nest Teddy Money Bank

Price: R275

A lovely practical keepsake for a new baby gift or for little savers learning the value of money. Made from fine bone china, it also comes with a removable stopper.

Own it: www.nestdesigns.co.za

Little Love Kids Monochrome Sailor Prints

Price: R395

Including four prints of a sailor, boat fish and anchor, these unisex designs are the perfect accompaniment to any little girl or boy’s nursery. Hang them over the cot or space them out in various parts of the room.

Own it: littlelovekids.com

Faithful to Nature Blankets from Africa

R1 450

Blankets from Africa is an initiative that embodies the warmth of community spirit of South Africa. Made with luxurious Merino wool and sourced from sheep in the Karoo region, each blanket is handcrafted by women in local rural communities, providing a livelihood for them and support for their families.

Own it: www.faithful-to-nature.co.za




