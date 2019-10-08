Design masterpiece conceived by maestro TristanDuPlessis Studio and Sandton’s latest supper club hot spot Alice & Fifth, has been heralded Best Overall Restaurant at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards.
And it’s the first time this coveted award has been bestowed on a South African design studio.
Now in its eleventh year, the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards is a globally recognised competition dedicated to the design of food and beverage spaces.
Leading industry professionals are awarded prizes for the best work as voted by a panel of internationally recognised judges.
The awards ceremony was attended by over 500 of the world’s best designers and their clients responsible for the design of the most innovative food and beverage spaces.