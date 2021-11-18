Seth Rogen’s rolling tray is so cool you’ll want one for your own home

When it comes to home decor, we all love an item that’s both aesthetically pleasing and functional at the same time. I suppose that is where the term “functional art” comes from. Obviously.

While most of us have to settle for shop-bought items, there are the arty folk who prefer to make their own “functional art” pieces. The painter who can effortlessly transform a blank wall into a masterpiece. The crafter who can crochet the most intricate throws. Or the potters who can turn a lump of clay into any vessel.

Actor Seth Rogen, well known for his comedic roles, has been dabbling in the art of decor for a while now. Watching the actor in stoner movies like Pineapple Express and This Is the End, one would never imagine the funny guy creating artful ceramic pieces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) Pop on over to his Instagram account and you’ll be blown away by his psychedelic vases and wonky ashtrays.

On closer inspection, you’ll find that those seemingly wonky ceramics are all part of his “Houseplant” collection. Rogen, who is a great cannabis fan, owns a company called “Houseplant” that sells both different types of cannabis as well as home decor related to smoking the herb. Hence the ashtrays, bowls and grinders we spot on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen) His latest creation is a “rolling tray”, which he proudly showed off in a recent Twitter post. In his video post caption: “I invented a rolling tray” he talks about the design of the tray while he demonstrates how to use it by actually rolling a joint. The tray, which he describes as “adorable”, is a flat, glazed ceramic surface with a built-in bowl, grinder, ashtray and even rolling paper holder.

I invented a rolling tray. pic.twitter.com/R7LIHUSUoP — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 14, 2021 Pretty much everything any avid cannabis smoker would need to roll a joint (cannabis not included of course). While many of his followers are crazy about the beautiful tray, others are blown away by Rogen’s impressive joint rolling technique. One Twitter user responded, “This man rolled that joint so fast on his own beautifully made rolling tray Loudly crying face and at the end he’s like “isn’t that adorable” no @Sethrogen it’s you that’s adorable”