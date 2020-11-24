Shoo fly, don't bother me: This unusual hack could banish pesky flies from your home

It’s almost summer and we all know what that means - flies and mosquitoes invading our homes. It’s annoying and it’s nasty. And besides spraying a whole can of insect repellent which isn’t really good for the environment or our health, there’s not much that can be done. Or is there? An Australian mom thinks she’s come up with the ultimate hack to keep flying insects away, and she may just be onto something. Sharing her idea on Facebook group Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips, the mom described how she uses just three things - all of which can be found around your home. According to the Daily Mail, she fills a zip-lock bag with water and places a handful of coins inside before sealing.

The bag is then positioned high on the top of a backyard door, window or under the patio to keep flying insects away.

The hack is based on the theory that the reflected light from the water and coins confuses the flies.

Some believe the bag “projects the image of water” which flies prefer to stay away from.

For those who are mindful of using harsh chemicals in their homes, it’s a great alternative solution.

The big question is: Does the hack really work?

Well, according to comments under the Facebook post, people were more than impressed.

One user wrote: “I have no idea how or why this utter witchcraft works, but it does!"

Another commented with: “Mine [worked] too! Totally didn't believe in it and neither did my husband and now ... bags with coins on every door!”

“We live on a working farm and two days ago were being driven nuts by big buzzy flies, put this up and they have literally vanished. Not even dead on window sills just vanished!,” another said.