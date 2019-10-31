Showcasing the cream of contemporary SA design









Titled 'Clout / A heartfelt celebration of South African design', this 160-page A3 coffee-table book provides a rich visual take on contemporary design culture. Pictures: Supplied South African design is thriving as never before. Nando's is one of the biggest exporters of local design – its support for the industry extends to its Hot Young Designer competition, the print magazine Clout. To enhance its print oeuvre, Clout has brought out a gorgeously curated design compendium of the work and big names most closely associated with the Nando’s brand. Titled 'Clout / A heartfelt celebration of South African design', this 160-page A3 coffee-table book provides a rich visual take on contemporary design culture. Curated by Tracy Lynch, edited by Malibongwe Tyilo and designed by Jo Skelton, with contributions from Lin Murray it showcases everything from furniture, fashion and the creative processes of designer-makers to the interiors of Nando’s stores around the world.

Editor-in-Chief Tracy Lynch of Studio Leelynch.





Editor-in-Chief Tracy Lynch of Studio Leelynch, the Creative Director of the Nando’s Design Programme, says the book will appeal to everyone who is passionate about local design. “It’s a highly accessible, beautifully illustrated book that will speak to everyone who cares about the broader design industry – and its unique features, including a vibrant, embossed fabric cover, make it a collector’s item.”

The book was launched to great fanfare at a garden party hosted by the British Consulate, which took place in Johannesburg during the first week of October.

The up-to-the-minute publication highlights award-winners from Clout Designers’ Industry Days Fired Up By Nando’s, a competition for rising talent and 100% Design South Africa 2019.





South African designers were invited to pitch concepts and prototypes in the hope of having their work selected for inclusion in Portal to Africa and ultimate commissioned for the interiors of Nando’s restaurants around the world.

While 26 extraordinary young designers were shortlisted, only four could win: Glorinah Mabaso of LED Interiors, Rene Forbay of RF Designs, Siyanda Mbele of Pinda, and Khosi Leteba, designer of the Bodulo Collection.

The winners have been given a year-long mentorship from the Nando’s Design Programme as well as a complimentary exhibition stand at 100% Design South Africa 2020, Africa’s leading design trade show.

Lynch believes the book is a rich repository of contemporary South African design. “As part of the SA design community and in collaboration with Nando’s, my commitment has been to showcase South African design as a world-class, notable category,” she explains.

She continues: “Readers will appreciate the emerging aesthetic of contemporary South African design – designers are delving deeper into aspects of identity to resurrect and amplify the crafted poetry of their past.

"This book and the featured designers are sharing an opportunity to tell the beautiful stories we need to remember now so that we can all see the future differently.”