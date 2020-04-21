Simple steps to doing your laundry the right way

Overwhelmed by the idea of doing laundry? Don't panic. It doesn't have to be a complicated task, but there are a few tips you should know in order to properly clean your clothing and other materials.

It will feel like second nature once you know how simple it is.

Start by sorting your clothes.

Start by sorting your clothes because that is the absolute foundation of better laundry practices. If you're just cramming everything into one load, You are not doing it correctly. Ideally, you should divide your laundry into whites/lights, brights, darks, household linens, and gentle/cold water washable.





With relative ease, you can eliminate tough stains from your clothes and everyday household products. Whether it's on soft furnishings or garments, there are plenty of ways to tackle difficult stains, Look for stains and pre-treat them correctly. Just make sure you read the label and start by trying on a small, inconspicuous area, as with any cleaning system you use for the first time.







