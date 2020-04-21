Simple steps to doing your laundry the right way
Overwhelmed by the idea of doing laundry? Don't panic. It doesn't have to be a complicated task, but there are a few tips you should know in order to properly clean your clothing and other materials.
It will feel like second nature once you know how simple it is.
Start by sorting your clothes.
Start by sorting your clothes because that is the absolute foundation of better laundry practices. If you're just cramming everything into one load, You are not doing it correctly. Ideally, you should divide your laundry into whites/lights, brights, darks, household linens, and gentle/cold water washable.
With relative ease, you can eliminate tough stains from your clothes and everyday household products. Whether it's on soft furnishings or garments, there are plenty of ways to tackle difficult stains, Look for stains and pre-treat them correctly. Just make sure you read the label and start by trying on a small, inconspicuous area, as with any cleaning system you use for the first time.
Dosing the right amount of detergent is a big element in ensuring that the laundry is clean. How much detergent you would need depends on the size of the load, how dirty the clothes are and the kind of detergent you use. Some liquid detergents come with a measuring cup to make things simpler, but you can use only one tablespoon of laundry detergent per regular load size as a general rule of thumb.
Determine the right size of load to your washer. Overloading it allows inadequate water and soap to make its way into the clothes, stopping them from being very clean. Everything needs to be loosely packed, not tightly.
That is where it comes in handy to sort your things. You would want to choose the correct washing cycle, depending on the color and material of your load. The washing cycle determines the tension rate and water temperature.
-
Normal / Regular Cycle: Ideal for sheets, towels, socks, etc. It uses quicker agitation to clean fabrics which are more durable.
-
Delicate cycle: This is best for items that require special care such as wool or silk. It involves slow agitation and a slow cycle of rinsing.
-
Permanent Press Cycle: Ideal for heavier-duty fabrics such as non-cotton pieces and synthetic fibers. This uses fast and sluggish agitation velocities.
Take everything out the dryer when it's barely dry and not hot. Beware that your clothes might start to shrink quickly. After that, you'll want to fold your clothes properly and put them away, so they remain in good shape.