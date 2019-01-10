It’s easy to design a gorgeous master bathroom if you have a huge budget but with the right choices, says interior designer Gabriel Anderson, you can have an exceptional master bath without overspending. Having huge expanses of marble is amazing and wonderful, but you don’t have to have that to have an amazing bathroom, there are little touches you can incorporate that bring a master bath to life.

PLANNING A BETTER SHOWER

When you reach in and turn on your shower, does your hand get soaking wet? Wouldn’t it be nice if it didn’t?

"One of the things that I always do now is installing the handles for the shower in a place that’s not directly below the shower head,” Anderson says. That will require the pipes to be extended a bit further, so “the plumber will be bugged by it. But in the end, it doesn’t really cost a lot more.”

Another impactful adjustment: Design a shower that’s enclosed by a partial glass wall, with an open space but no door and no step where you enter. The floor needs to be pitched downward just slightly near the drain so that water doesn’t run out of the shower area. This is easier to do in a larger bathroom, especially if you’re doing new construction rather than just remodeling.

Another option is to make room for a larger shower by skipping the tub - especially if space is at a premium, sometimes it’s worth taking that space and having a more luxurious shower.

RECONSIDERING THE DOUBLE SINK

When designing a master bath for a couple, think how often couples actually use the sink at the same time. It tends to be pretty rare.

ADDING FURNITURE AND SPECIAL PIECES

“You always need a place to sit down to take your slippers off, or whatever the case may be,” Anderson says. This is something often shown in design magazines, and many homeowners do have a bit of space for it.

One tip is to buy an attractive chair or bench meant for outdoor use, because it will be moisture-resistant and upholstered with outdoor fabric. Outdoor styles in teak or metal can look great in a master bathroom.

Try hunting for a vintage mirror in a distinctive frame, or a unique light fixture as a focal point.

INCREASING YOUR COMFORT

No one wants to feel chilly when they step out of the shower. So many people are adding heated floors to master bathrooms. A heated floor can be expensive depending on the bathroom’s size, but for a heating splurge that isn’t costly, consider heated towel racks.

USING STONE

Stone on walls and vanity surfaces offers natural beauty that won’t go out of style and can be combined with a range of colour palettes.If you want high-quality stone but are concerned about cost, one option is to cover just one wall and your vanity with it, then leave the other walls painted.





Associated Press