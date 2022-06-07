So embarrassing! Woman accidentally posts nude photo of herself on eBay when listing her air fryer

When someone slips into your DMs with the message “Send nudes”, it’s pretty much self-explanatory what it means. If you’re smart enough, you would ignore the request because who knows where that nude could land up.

It’s oh so easy to just click select and send but not so easy to retrieve it once you’ve sent it. Sending, or posting, a nude is something one does at their own risk, but it’s generally something a person would do willingly. Unfortunately, Emma Jones had the misfortune of accidentally sharing a nude selfie for the entire world to see.

Well, all eBay shoppers anyway. According to the “New York Post”, the 26-year-old woman soon realised something was amiss when her social media was buzzing with hundreds of friend requests and new followers on social media. To her horror, she soon realised that she had accidentally included a nude picture of herself in her eBay ad to sell her air fryer.

Ninja air fryer listed. Picture: Screengrab Like most sellers, she posted images of the Ninja air fryer showing different angles of the product. However, she unknowingly selected a picture of herself as well. eBay listing. Picture: Screengrab Jones explained to Kennedy News that it was a “before” picture for a diet she had started on. The most unfortunate and embarrassing mishap quickly went viral, receiving more than 117 000 views and a bid of more than $1 250.

Of course, as these things go, it didn’t take long for the trolls to come out to spew nasty and inappropriate comments. One person responded to the listing saying: “Hi, just looking for a full breakdown of parts that come with the Ninja. Also (do you have) any close-up pictures of the part in the last photo? Thanks in advance.” Another asked: “Is everything in the pictures included in the purchase? It all looks clean and tidy.”

