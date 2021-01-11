Somizi left shook over R940K refrigerator: ’Does it come with food?’

When you thought you’ve seen it all and then boom, a refrigerator that costs almost a million rands. For their third collaboration, Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana released a limited edition collection of refrigerators, 2 Slice Toaster, Electric Citrus Press and other appliances. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, who is a fan of the home-wear brand, recorded himself at the store. He had gone to buy the new limited edition toaster and a kettle. Mhlongo-Motaung got a shock when he learned the brand had a fridge that costs over R500 000. He asked the women who work at the store how much the new refrigerator costs and when they said “R940 000”, the IdolsSA judge asked if it came with food. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Mhlongo-Motaung’s Instagram followers were just as shocked and some responded most hilariously.

“Does it come with spring water and Cotten candy grapes from Woolies? (breaks neck),” commented @dopezuluboi.

The choreographer’ friend, Winnie Ntshaba, was also taken aback. She said: “Did I hear them correctly??? Did she say R940K? 😂😂😂😂.... Wiiii boh😳”.

In other news, Mhlongo-Motaung’s cookbook is currently the number one best selling cookbook in South Africa.

He took to Instagram to share how grateful he is: “When the book was released I said I want to break records...and I asked you to help me do that...because I was told cookbooks don't do well in SA...and I was like that’s not true...I can name a few authors that have done well. The pace might not be as fast, but they did [email protected] @thelazymakoti @zola_nene @lornamaseko @cookingwithzanele @jsomethingmusic to name a few. These guys became my inspiration, and before I even worked on the book, I looked up to my all-time role model @jamieoliver. How he's always been criticized for not being a pro chef or a good cook, and he followed his heart and conquered the world. here I am, number 1.”

Mhlongo-Motaung added: “Thanks to all of you who continue to make my dreams come true, this wud also not be possible without the team behind the scenes- @tasticricesa you’re the champ [email protected]_sa @lecreusetsa @cna_africa @chef_nti and your entire team of photographers, kitchen staff, stylists, makeup, hair, writer, and to everyone who has bought the book. And to all that are still going buy the book. I'm so proud of myself for believing in myself and released my first of many self-published books. God, you’re good all the time...here is to more number 1...watch the space....something huge is dropping on the 14th of February.”