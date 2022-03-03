Sound advice on surviving loadshedding

Surviving power outages is an extreme sport. Well, that’s if you’re not South African. Although South Africans despise electrical interruption and approach oncoming stages in pure agony, the average individual remains equipped solely with candles. While the average citizen dispiritedly undergoes these planned outages, many are nonchalant and indifferent in terms of the current state of affairs.

Almost as though they have succumbed to their “reality”, continuing to suffer inconveniences caused by Eskom-planned load shedding year after year; the experience is much more unpleasant that it should really be. Pity to such a person. There are a variety of ways to remain unaffected by electricity blackouts. Although generators are efficient, the belief that it is the supreme choice and uppermost mode for backup power is a big misconception. These machines are best suited for larger powered entities such as companies in the industrial sector and is not an essential item to have! Rather, it is surplus to requirements. However, machinery designed for lighter appliances are available and they’re most certainly far more economical than the former choice.

The impact of load shedding on household appliances Power surges are a common occurrence in South African households due, primarily, to Eskom’s load-shedding sessions. The result of sudden increases of power currents and interruption in the circuit of an electrical appliance is damaged goods. Electrical appliances and machinery can be destroyed or only degraded, if you’re lucky, in a matter of seconds. Fortunately, these instances can be avoided via:

Unplugging high voltage appliances to prevent damage due to power surges.

Avoiding candles by all means; candles are a fire hazard. These should only be used as a quick fix and not an essential component in your emergency kit.

Utilising gas! This need not be explained. It just is the ultimate essential backup solution for power outages.

The ultimate way to become and remain completely unaffected by load shedding is to opt for all things solar!

A hybrid solar system is something to consider investing in for its beneficial all-rounder qualities.

Buy solar appliances such as a geyser and cooker. Seasoned professional, Kenneth Swart, gives his professional advice to the average individual affected by load shedding. Q & A 1. Candles are our go-to items for practical and low-cost lighting during an emergency situation. Although they’re extremely low-cost, the safety hazard that comes with their use, cancels out all good properties.

What safer lighting options exist for emergency situations such as power outages? LED rechargeable bulbs, touch switch battery lights, as well as touch lamps are recommended by Swart. 2. Which types of non-electric machinery is popular for power outages among homeowners?

Geysers and gas stoves are the most popular essential non-electric appliances in homes within South Africa. 3. Which is better, a generator or an inverter. Why? An inverter is better, in Swart’s professional opinion. Besides the mechanical aspects and ergo dynamics, "the inverter is much more silent than a generator”.

This is also “a better option economically” since geysers are quite expensive given that it’s designed for larger machinery. 4. House fires have occurred as a direct result of spontaneous power outages ie load shedding. How could such occurrences be avoided? How can the risk of electrical fires be reduced? Swart urges individuals to switch off the main breaker in case of load chaining and if possible also switch off all electric appliances once a power outage or blackout occurs.

The breaker is the switch on your power box that “switches off” when something trips the electricity in your household. Swart advises to flip the switch back on after about 10 to 15 minutes after the electricity returns, or load-shedding session ends. He explains the reasoning behind this advice.

Hundreds of thousands of households’ electricity is being switched on simultaneously. This is how fires could occur or faulty electrical appliances because of electrical surges related to the instantaneous return of power, electric currents. 5. In the unfortunate event an electrical fire does occur, what action should the individual first engage in to take control of the situation, thereby probably lessening the damage? To prevent a house fire from occurring, or a fire from spreading that could lead to this event; it is recommended to always have a fire extinguisher, plus a backup one, in your home as a precautionary measure should a fire break out.