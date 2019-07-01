Laduma Ngxokolo. Pictures: Supplied

100% Design South Africa has become synonymous with showcasing high-end contemporary design across Africa. The annual platform invites select creatives to display their talents, and this year proves no different. 2019’s stellar feature line-up includes Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa and street artist R1. In the run-up to the exhibition, which will be held at Gallagher Convention Centre from August 7-11, we spotlight five designers who will be showcased at the event.

Laduma Ngxokolo

Recognised as 2019’s Featured Designer of the year, Ngxokolo is best known for his knitwear range inspired by traditional Xhosa bead work. His desire to explore design solutions that would be suitable for amakrwala (Xhosa initiates) gave birth to MaXhosa BY LADUMA in 2012.

In 2015, Ngxokolo put MaXhosa on the world stage after winning the Vogue Italia Scouting for Africa prize to showcase his collections at the Palazzo Morando Show in Milan, Italy.

“The vision was to create a modern Xhosa-inspired knitwear collection that would be suitable for amakrwala, who are prescribed by tradition to dress up in new dignified formal clothing for six months after their manhood initiation,” he told Business Report during a 2018 interview.

Haldane Martin

With his early works drawing major recognition by exploring contemporary African culture and sustainability, Haldane Martin’s iconic designs use seamless integration of conceptual depth, aesthetic beauty and elegant functionality in a timeless fashion.





“Much of my early furniture design work has been about asking the question: Who are we as new South Africans post-1994?” said the furniture design stalwart.

R1

Joburg-based street artist R1 has quite a following. Very active in street art projects, his work covers installations, sculptures and wall art. Often working with found materials, he transforms them and gifts them back to the city as modified artistic contributions.

During an interview with Graffiti South Africa, he explained the thinking behind his art: “To me, it is important to stay true to my craft and maintain personal creative expression.





But with this craft also comes a responsibility.

Ultimately, the artwork belongs to the street, and the people that live in it, and the mark that each artist wants to leave (aesthetically and as a message) is something that each one needs to figure out for his or herself.”

For 100% Design, R1 will demonstrate the natural relationship between interiors and art and how they can inform one another for a more integrated approach to designing spaces.

Apartment 2B

The 100% Sleep stand is an exploration of the bedroom, where design and comfort are of paramount importance. Designers Monique Vee, Thabisa Mjo of Mash T Design Studio and The Urbanative’s Mpho Vackier collaborated on the project. The result is a stylish space that offers sensory inspiration and much-needed respite.





The trio incorporated inspiring and relaxing elements that celebrate the quintessential refuge of the home. Also, be on the lookout for a range created in collaboration with a major local retailer.

DGSN

These days, workspace design is geared more towards productivity and employee wellbeing, prompting a wave of designs that think out of the box. 100% Workspace’s ‘Collaborative Workplace’ is spearheaded by Letizia Verona, senior designer at DGSN.

The stand will partner product with relevant technology in a wi-fi enabled space to demonstrate the hard-working potential possible with smart versatile design.

Visit: www.100percentdesign.co.za