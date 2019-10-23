Spring's here! Time to breathe life back into your home's interior









If you’re trying to avoid the overall look of your room becoming too feminine, use dark grey or black to offset any pastel. Picture: Supplied Colour reflects the things that bring us happiness, says Anita Bloom, the creative director for Decorex Africa. It’s for this reason we tend to gravitate towards colours and tones that make us feel energised, safe or calm. Why should your home be any different? Like your personality, your home should reflect your changing needs and tastes. It should be an expression of the things that bring you joy, and as Bloom says, happiness. As this year draws to a close, decor enthusiasts are keen to envision how 2020’s colour palette can be incorporated into their homes. If you’re a fan of nature and the outdoors, you’ll be inspired by the natural, ambient tones set to dominate trends.

“The colours for 2020 are inspired by nature and our desire to reconnect with nature,” says Bloom.

“There is no doubt that botanical colours will be the favourite for the seasons to come.”

Colours to look forward to include:

Neo Mint and Seafoam Green

This is a gender-neutral colour with an oxygenating, fresh tone that aligns science and technology with nature, says Bloom. “We see this in many different spaces in the home, kitchens, bathrooms, living areas as we embrace the calming effect it has on our day to day lives.”

Mellow Yellow

After the Gen-Z yellow trend, Mellow Yellow brings the enthusiasm and cheerfulness of the former without the high energy.

Cantaloupe

Bloom says Cantaloupe is inspired by the depth and richness of terracotta.

Having a broad and fashionable appeal due to its melon-like appearance, this exceptionally versatile colour is a cross between earthy and pastel tones. Picture: Decorex SA

Purist Blue

“This colour translates beautifully in a bedroom space as well as a bright airy living space and pairs well with soft natural colours such as beige, brown or brighter pops of electric blue and black,” says Bloom.

If a quick seasonal update is more your style, Alon Sachs, the co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living, proposes starting with a mood board to find your inspiration.

“This will help to define the style of your space and will also make your life easier when shopping for new furniture and decor,” he says.

Purist Blue translates beautifully in a bedroom space as well as a bright, airy living space and pairs well with soft natural colours. Picture: Piqsels

Like Bloom, he says interior trends are leaning towards fresh, blush colours. A pro tip is to pair them with lavenders and lilacs, reds, pale blues, and yellow and gold shades. And if you want to create a floral haven, never underestimate the brilliant power of fresh cut flowers.

“Fresh flowers will liven your space and add a natural source of colour and texture.

“Tie your decor to the colours and textures of your flowers or indoor plants,” says Sachs.

Making small changes is all in the details. There are plenty of ways to bring pops of colour into your space in a subtle way. Try incorporating colourful accessories - such as rugs, coconut bowls or scatter cushions - into your space.”