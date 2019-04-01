Once a staple of Victorian-era gentlemen’s clubs. Picture: Flickr.com

Once a staple of Victorian-era gentlemen’s clubs, the buttons and diamond tufted cushions of Chesterfield sofas have been reimagined for the modern home. “Chesterfields are a fresh, elegant way to bring style and character to any space, as they work well in any interior. These sofas are popular in modern eclectic rooms, where a mixture of eras and styles is essential,” says Mobelli co-founder Alon Sachs.

Today’s designs play with proportion, colours and textures, while still incorporating traditional design elements.

Playing with proportion

Chesterfield sofas usually have backs and the arms which are the same height, but this proportion has been given a modern twist with some sofas.

A new take on texture

Modernized Chesterfields have incorporated new textures, and could include upholstery in more than one fabric.

Pop with patterns

Today you will find Chesterfield styled sofas in a variety of patterns and colours.