The evolution of decor takes centre stage at Decorex Durban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

There’s no need for your home to be governed by one specific trend or look. These days, homeowners have the creative freedom to combine all and any elements as they like. Accordingly, Lifestyle by Design is the theme of this year’s Decorex Durban, taking place from March 19 to March 22, at the Durban Exhibition Centre. Instagramability is indeed a factor in interior design these days. The success of a space in this hyper visual age is often measured by how photographable it is – its aesthetic x-factor, if you will. Always in step with what’s current, Decorex is excited to introduce Insta-Interiors - a new feature and visual feast that will pinpoint global trends for 2020.

These trends include New Nordic, Afro/Tribal Meets European, Modern Chinoiserie, Contemporary Organic or Neon, via dynamic roomsets designed to be captured and shared.

Each room will reflect the lifestyle of a Durbanite through the use of popular trends which will be conceptualised by a different designer alongside a local influencer.

Furniture and interior design brand Mobelli will spearhead the Urban Living by Design stand also known as the ‘Trend House’, an inspiring home-style array of room settings conceived by Decorex Durban’s very own creative director Anita Bloom.

Each room will reflect the lifestyle of a Durbanite through the use of popular trends which will be conceptualised by a different designer alongside a local influencer.

Designed to reflect both the unique Durban lifestyle as well as the show’s theme ‘Lifestyle by Design’, this feature stand will take visitors on a journey through a series of home spaces which is easily achievable and aspirational.

The Trend Installation is based on Bloom’s 2020 trend report. Visitors will be able to identify the various trends as they peruse the aisles and take in all the show has to offer.

An exclusive Design Pavilion inspired by Parisian show Maison & Objet will showcase local design disciplines from home decor, interior design, architecture, and lifestyle culture and trends.

For more information about Decorex Africa 2020, visit decorex.co.za/