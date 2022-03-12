The fabric and design trends for 2022 are all about escapism from the instability of the outside world

In this new normal, people need their own spaces, where they can spend time with family and friends, and also to work and recharge. This fuelled people's inclination towards buying and upgrading their homes, giving their spaces a pleasant look as they continue to spend more time at home. The post-pandemic period created a gamut of inspirations for styles to develop as people continue to keep the home as the centre of their life, especially during the new work from the home era.

Story continues below Advertisment

Moreover, the very definition of "new" has changed in perception for the consumers, businesses and industry as all are revisiting the existing systems and ways of working. Home-living has become the very escapism theme from the instability of the outside world as people seek their homes as a natural refuge of calm and peace. Home-living has become the very escapism theme from the instability of the outside world as people seek their homes as a natural refuge of calm and peace. Picture: Unspash Design, today, has gradually become the solution to the problems of individuals by providing the ambience of comfort in the hectic pace of life. Home textiles and fabric trends tend to appear every year as they keep us interested in amping up the interiors. However, they have evolved to form multi-purpose and practical structures influenced by the individual's personality and environment where colours and technology play an active role. Adding 'fab' to the world of fabrics, we discover cosy comforts, playful choices, and luxurious upgrades with textures that add depth and dimension resulting in what we will ultimately be known as "mine" / "ours".

A range of trends for 2022 will see the personality of the individual, keeping minimalism at the core, with nature and earthly tones seeping quietly into one's abode, while an exotic influence of geometric patterns and greener visuals will set a clear statement for the months ahead. TEXTURES & DESIGNS Creating dimension and consistency to the room, textures will play a key role in how cosy a space feels, so expect to see lots of plush textures in 2022.

Story continues below Advertisment

Exotic floral patterns: A traditionally inspired creation of floral patterns and exotic flowers, vines and motifs rendered in contemporary palettes will create the classical imagery and timeless addition to any space. Nature's earthy call of tones: While earthy, bold, natural colours are set to have a resurgence in homes this year, a correlation of cooler shades will add a subliminal texture to the room. Evergreen Greeneries: With comfort as the base of every home, bring the outside into the inside by adding real or faux greenery. From moss terrariums and lush plants to countless vines, leaves, and shrubs, surround yourself with the relaxing effects of the plants.

Story continues below Advertisment

Create drama with Geometrics: From the Greeks to the Moroccans, there is something visually stimulating in geometric patterns that create a sense of harmony and rhythm. The interlocking of shapes and a mixture of subtle colours, textures and scale evoke images and a sense of order for the bold and the shy. FABRICS From voile, chiffon, batiste to organdy, georgette, gauze, and dotted swiss that are found generally in curtains, they create a feminine allure that is delicate yet bold. Picture: IANS Furnishing fabrics bring in artisanal craftmanship, adding character to the room. 2022 will have a magical trend of a range of materials on the horizon, from sheers to velvets and a fondness towards natural fibres.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Sheer Fabric of all: A powerful decor tool with a hint of transparency, this barely-there fabric allows plenty of light to shine in, introducing warmth, texture and personality with pops of colour. From voile, chiffon, batiste to organdy, georgette, gauze, and dotted swiss that are found generally in curtains, they create a feminine allure that is delicate yet bold. Timely Velvets: They have stood the test the time with their versatility, adding a bit of plushness to the room. Velvets can up the glamour quotient of the home with a luxurious vibe through textures, prints and patterns for any pieces of furniture from sofas to carpets or curtains. High-Performance Fabric: The consumer is becoming more aware today of the value of "performance" fabrics and 'outdoor' fabrics. Amazingly durable and easy to clean, it is not just meant for the outdoor space but also ideal for a family room. With cushions, patterned fabrics and any kind of upholstery, this fabric demand is growing each day.