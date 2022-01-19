The most Googled celebrity homes

People are always curious bout what their favourite celebrities are up to. They want to know about the clothes they wear, the type of cars they drive and the homes they live in.

According to research done by Confused.com, the latest google data reveals that entrepreneur Elon Musk has the most Googled celebrity house in the world, followed by rapper Drake and Kim Kardashian. Musk’s home has been searched over 1.3 million times in the past 12 months. With a reported wealth of $185 billion, it’s unsurprising many are curious to see the lavish mansion he lives in – however, it’s recently been said that he lives in a small, rented home worth $50 000 nearby to his company SpaceX’s headquarters. Drake’s house is the second most Googled with over a million searches annually. His mansion in Toronto is 50 000 square feet and boasts an indoor basketball court, marble interior and imposing rooms with 44 foot high ceilings.

The house was designed by Canadian architect Ferris Rafauli. Kim K’s home is googled at least over 800 000 times a year. Hers is extremely minimalist will an all-white interior design. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s house has 678 000 searches, followed by Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi’s house with 458 500 searches.