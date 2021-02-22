The super rich who never have to leave their homes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The ultra-rich have turned to “whole-life” homes - places in which they can live, work and play with never having to set foot into the ‘real' world. These homes even have nightclubs (yes you read right) and theatres in them and are certainly not dark and heavy bunker-style homes sometimes seen being built in times of pandemics. Experts say High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) are spending millions of dollars worldwide to acquire one or more of these ‘whole-life’ homes. Alternatively, says Rory O’Hagan, head of the Luxury Portfolio© division of marketing agency Chas Everitt International, they are upgrading all their existing properties and turning each one into a self-contained safe haven where they and their families could ride out the current pandemic or any future world disaster without any loss of income or major lifestyle adjustment. Read the latest Property360 digital magazine below

Pellerade Design House CEO Stephen Pellerade says these “whole-life” homes are highly-customised, luxurious retreats that often resemble 7-star boutique hotels.

Some of the “extravagant necessities” currently most favoured by the owners and buyers of such properties, he says, are home spas and gyms, hairdressing salons, home cinemas, private cigar and champagne bars, bowling alleys, double kitchens, cold rooms, multi-layered security systems, smart home automation, clean air systems and water and power back-up systems.

One such local home, known as Gatsby and designed and furnished by Pellerade Design House, fits the bill.

Set on the exclusive Houghton Ridge it offers arguably the best view sites in Johannesburg and on a clear day you can see the Pilanesberg mountains near Sun City and the Voortrekker monument in Pretoria from its balconies.

It has 2000sqm of lavish living space, says O'Hagan, set over four storeys, eight glamorous en-suite bedrooms, a magnificent art collection and expansive outdoor entertainment areas and gardens as well as business and conference facilities.

Picture: Supplied

The home, on the market for over R68m, also has accommodation and dedicated garaging for au pairs and assistant.

* Warby is the Editor Property360/Home Improver