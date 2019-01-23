Once the preserve of offices and corporate spaces, the swivel chair has now evolved into a must-have when furnishing your house. The debutant of décor is now design-led upholstered swivel chairs for the home.

“Living spaces are changing, and furniture is changing with it. Gone are the days of the traditional formal living room, as people opt for new styles which are more suited to their homes and lifestyles,” explains Alon Sachs, co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living.

On the move

Swivel chairs have evolved from their humble office beginnings and are now great pieces for ‘switching attention’ from family chatter to focusing on the TV when you want to watch your favourite show.

Whether the room’s focal point is the television, artwork, or a picturesque outdoor view, guests can easily glide toward the visual focus.

Why the swing towards a swivel chair?

Unrivalled in movement, function, and flexibility, swivel chairs are available in an array of styles. They enhance, rather than dictate, your home’s layout and design.

Swivel chairs can stand as a statement piece or a pair, along with a side table

They’re great for any size space: In a smaller room, an open plan home or a space with many focal points.

Tips for choosing the right swivel chair:

Look for a design which works in your space

Don’t be afraid to express your personality through this fun item.

As a swivel chair has working mechanisms it is important to go for quality.

Don’t compromise on comfort – you’ll want to linger in this seat for a little bit longer!

Sachs adds: “It’s true to say that swivel chairs are having a ‘moment’ right now but they have been around for a while and this is definitely a trend that is here to stay. Whilst the designs may change the swivel chair is more than a nod to fashion. The style and functionality of these pieces, and the way they fit into our lives, mean they are so much more than that.”