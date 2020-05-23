The world's most searched for celebrity homes

During lockdown we’ve all seen a lot more of our homes, but with the help of social media we’ve also seen a lot more of our favourite celebrities’ homes too.

To find out which celebrity houses we’re curious about the most, Rated People analysed Google data to reveal whose homes have the highest number of searches a year.

After analysing the search data around hundreds of the most famous people in the world, the research found that the most searched for celebrity houses are surprisingly varied. The top ten is made up of the homes of online influencers, actors, musicians, TV presenters, entrepreneurs and sports stars.

