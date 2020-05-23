LifestyleHome & GardenHome
Kylie Jenner's first post from her new LA Home in Hornby Hills. The lavish new home sprawls over 19 thousand sq feet with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. Picture: @kyliejennerhouse/Instagram
The world's most searched for celebrity homes

During lockdown we’ve all seen a lot more of our homes, but with the help of social media we’ve also seen a lot more of our favourite celebrities’ homes too.

To find out which celebrity houses we’re curious about the most, Rated People analysed Google data to reveal whose homes have the highest number of searches a year. 

After analysing the search data around hundreds of the most famous people in the world, the research found that the most searched for celebrity houses are surprisingly varied. The top ten is made up of the homes of online influencers, actors, musicians, TV presenters, entrepreneurs and sports stars.

The results show that it’s Kim Kardashian’s house that is the most Googled – with 168 000 searches a year. The Los Angeles home, that she shares with Kanye West and their four children, is famously minimalist and is regularly shared on her social media channels.

Kim’s youngest sister Kylie’s home comes in at joint second along with actor and musician Will Smith’s. The only Brit’s home to make the global top ten is Ed Sheeran’s, who has built an entire estate in Suffolk where he grew up.

When it comes to sports stars, only footballer Lionel Messi’s and American football quarterback Tom Brady’s homes make the top ten, and gaming vlogger Pewdiepie and beauty guru Jeffree Star are the only Youtubers whose houses have made the list.

World’s most searched For celebrity homes

1. Kim Kardashian

2. Kylie Jenner

3. Elon Musk

4. Pewdiepie

5. Lionel Messi

6. Tom Brady

7. Ellen DeGeneres

8. Jeffree Star

9. Ed Sheeran

10. Justin Bieber

