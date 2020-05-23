The world's most searched for celebrity homes
During lockdown we’ve all seen a lot more of our homes, but with the help of social media we’ve also seen a lot more of our favourite celebrities’ homes too.
To find out which celebrity houses we’re curious about the most, Rated People analysed Google data to reveal whose homes have the highest number of searches a year.
After analysing the search data around hundreds of the most famous people in the world, the research found that the most searched for celebrity houses are surprisingly varied. The top ten is made up of the homes of online influencers, actors, musicians, TV presenters, entrepreneurs and sports stars.
The results show that it’s Kim Kardashian’s house that is the most Googled – with 168 000 searches a year. The Los Angeles home, that she shares with Kanye West and their four children, is famously minimalist and is regularly shared on her social media channels.
The minimalist, wabi sabi style hidden hills new mansion @kimkardashian and Kanye West was designed by one of my favourite Belgian designers and friend @axelvervoordt . In your opinion Genius or Boring? Maximalism or Minimalism?. . . #minimalism #wanisabi #axelvervoordt #japanesedecor #interiordesignlover #kimkardashianhome #whitedecor #kanyewestmantion #wabisabijoelle
Kim’s youngest sister Kylie’s home comes in at joint second along with actor and musician Will Smith’s. The only Brit’s home to make the global top ten is Ed Sheeran’s, who has built an entire estate in Suffolk where he grew up.
One of the USA’s youngest billionaires @kyliejenner has unveiled her new £30 million home. We think it looks great, what are your thoughts? If you feel inspired swipe to see some our our stylish selections to create this look in your home. #luxdeco #luxuryinteriors #kyliejennerhome #kyliejennerstyle #luxuryhome #chandelier #shopthelook
When it comes to sports stars, only footballer Lionel Messi’s and American football quarterback Tom Brady’s homes make the top ten, and gaming vlogger Pewdiepie and beauty guru Jeffree Star are the only Youtubers whose houses have made the list.
We love this mid-century home Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, is selling. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is located in Brentwood,in the Santa Monica foothills. Sitting on a ridge overlooking Mandeville Canyon, the 3,000-square-foot property is tricked out with plenty of smart home technology—as you would expect from a tech CEO. Gadgets include integrated security and audio systems you can operate from your phone, and automated shades for the many, many floor-to-ceiling windows.
World’s most searched For celebrity homes
1. Kim Kardashian
2. Kylie Jenner
3. Elon Musk
4. Pewdiepie
5. Lionel Messi
6. Tom Brady
7. Ellen DeGeneres
8. Jeffree Star
9. Ed Sheeran
10. Justin Bieber