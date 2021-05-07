These 3 simple flower arrangement tips will make you look like a pro

What’s not to love about fresh flowers.

Whether it’s one single blossom or a grand bunch – flowers bring colour, scent and nature into our homes.

A bunch of flowers on your dining room table, in a corner of your lounge or even on your dressing table, gives that space a feminine touch.

One shouldn’t wait for a special occasion to buy flowers.

Most of the time, people only have flowers in their home when someone gives it them. Whether it be as an apology or a thank you.

A bouquet of flowers can be expensive, especially when you have it arranged by a florist.

Yet there’s no need to have expensive arrangements in your home.

If you have a garden, you certain don’t have to go far for flowers. But not everyone has the pleasure of having a garden filled with beautiful blossoms.

Most grocery stores now sell bunches of flowers, making it so easy to simply pick colours or blossoms that you love, and place them in a vase.

However, you can get so much more out of a shop-bought bunch of flowers.

Here are a few simple flower arrangements to try the next time you take home, or receive, a bunch of flowers.

Using a collection of small vases, glasses or bottles, with a single flower in each, makes for a fun centrepiece for any dinner table.

Bunch as many of the same flower – in the same colour – together in a vase. You won’t even need greenery for this simple arrangement. Great for an entrance way.

Sometimes all you need is one flower out of the entire bunch. Here you can showcase a stunning vase, or let the flower be the show.

