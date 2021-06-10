Tips to keep safe from burn-related injuries in your home

During winter, the risk of burn-related injuries surges in South Africa. Hospitals have to deal with an influx of burn-related injuries, particularly among children. According to the Medical Research Council (MRC) burn-related injuries result in some 2 000 deaths and more than 80 000 injuries in South Africa each year.

According to the WHO, burn deaths among children under five years in the WHO African Region are more than twice as prevalent as those worldwide. Open flames, using paraffin stoves, and hot water are said to be common causes of these burn-related injuries.

Burn-related injuries are preventable. And, it is crucial to take preventative measures to ensure everyone is safe. According to the MRC, replacing hazardous appliances and fuels with safer and cost-effective energy technologies is a strategic intervention to be considered alongside other safety measures.