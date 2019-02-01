his summer we’re seeing clean, uncluttered spaces coming into their own as people continue to create spaces that counteract their busy lifestyles. Pictures: Supplied

Summer a great time to freshen up your home and this year’s trends are pointing towards glamorous, bold and stimulating interiors that relieve stress, enable better focus and allow those social media stylistas out there to express themselves. Plascon Head of Decorative Katlego Kondlo says, “This summer we’re seeing clean, uncluttered spaces coming into their own as people continue to create spaces that counteract their busy lifestyles. Colours are restrained core neutrals brought to life with modern pastels and saturated pops of colour for opulence.”

From Plascon’s 2019 Colour Forecast, the Glamour colour story encapsulates this look and will appeal to those creative trendsetters who like to showcase their personal style with indulgent use of colour and displaying their carefully collected treasures for all to see.

Indoor climbing plants will be all the rage this year especially as homes get smaller and more functional.

Katlego adds, “Our Glamour colour story features a simple core palette with neutrals such as subtle Oyster Catcher and nude Nutmeg Dust as the background with feel-good pastels like lilac Candy Tuft and jewel-like tones such as aquamarine Mermaid Jewel striking a delicately opulent balance.”

When choosing decor accessories and elements, Katlego suggests brassy metallics and natural touches to take the glamour to the next level. "Indoor climbing plants will be all the rage this year especially as homes get smaller and more functional.

"This is a great way to make a green statement and to soften the overall effect of your decor scheme.” she adds.

Ambient lighting and mirrors are also effective in bringing interest to a room especially when cooler colours are used.A bold glamorous look can also be achieved by introducing deeper, moodier colours like vivid Groovy Grape or indulgent Phantom Night.

“These rich combinations reveal a less feminine look. Don’t be afraid of the darker colours as they create a look that is bold and dramatic but no less stylish,” comments Katlego.